FIND YOUR PERFECT
TECH TEAM
Reach hundreds of vetted engineers and software agencies - all in one place
WELCOME TO BOOKING.COM FOR IT OUTSOURCING
The fastest, easiest and safest way to hire dedicated software engineers
106
Carefully selected development houses
668
Vetted engineers and designers
2044
Projects successfully completed
SELECT TALENT: September 2017
dEN S.
Lead UI/UX designer
Lviv/UkraineVIEW FULL CV
Yaroslav
Java Web Developer
Lviv/UkraineVIEW FULL CV
Max B.
Full Stack Developer
ZAPORIZHZHYA/UKRAINEVIEW FULL CV
Alex K.
Senior iOS developer
Lviv/UkraineVIEW FULL CV
Roman Y.
Back End Developer
Lviv/UkraineVIEW FULL CV
Oleksandr K.
Full Stack Developer
KYIV/UKRAINEVIEW FULL CV
HOW IT WORKS
1. Search our vetted talent pool
To hire software engineers, simply type in the skills you're looking for into the search form or submit your project brief.Learn more about our vetting process
2. Screen hundreds of verified profiles
Browse hundreds of verified specialist profiles and shortlist the most relevant to hire software developers.Learn more about how we assemble your team
3. Qualify your team
Interview the candidates or send tech assignments with free assistance from your YouTeam advisor. Hire only select app development companies.Meet our advisors
4. Work without risk
All billing goes through YouTeam. Outsourcing software development companies only receive money after you accept the work. Our project facilitator assists you free of charge.Check YouTeam’s management process
Trusted by:
WHAT MAKES OUR TALENT POOL UNIQUE
Software companies always have some engineers available
Between 10 and 20 percent of the tech staff at a typical IT software development company are available to join a new project within few weeks. These are the pre-vetted engineers who are finishing their current assignment soon, those who want to switch to a different project, promising candidates in the HR pipeline, etc.
We access this information and display it on our platform
As soon as a new vendor account is activated, we begin to receive information on the availability of their tech staff, verify their skills and then publish the profiles on our platform. For the vendors this is an organic sales channel, which is why they gladly pay us a commission.
So you can hire previously hidden best software developers and tech experts
As a result, you know where to find software developers previously inaccessible on the market. Our engineers are not freelancers, which means they are dedicated to your project only, their work is managed, their skills are verified, their workplace is well organised, salary and social package are taken care of but the total cost of software development is more competitive in comparison with an in-house team.
WHY YOUTEAM IS BETTER?
Unique searchable talent pool
YouTeam leverages dynamic data of tech talent availability across its network of trusted software vendors - so you can screen thousands of previously inaccessible top-level engineer profiles. Try it now: just type in the tech skills you have been recently looking for:SEARCH BY KNOWLEDGE
No freelancers
All specialists in our talent pool are full-time employed. This means they are dedicated to your project only, their skills are verified, their time and workplace is well organised and managed, their salary and social package are taken care of. The best engineers are not freelancers ;)
Thorough Vetting
Access to our talent-pool is by invitation only and we carefully select which software development firms to invite. Before providing access to the platform, we undertake a thorough due-diligence process that includes the analysis of legal documentation, on-site visits, reference checks and tech assignments for outsourcing software contractors.
No hidden costs
YouTeam’s commission is charged to the vendors, not clients. For outsourcing software companies this is a completely new channel for finding clients. This is why they gladly pay YouTeam a commission, which allows us to keep access to this platform free for Customers like you. Forever ;).
Dedicated Engagement Model
The YouTeam model is based on outsourcing to individual technologists employed in nearshore software development locations. This is perfect for rapidly growing businesses, particularly startups and scale-ups, who need a longer-term dedicated team solution. YouTEAM allows you to leverage the HR and management expertise of established software engineering companies to grow your startup team with higher quality professionals.
Zero-Risk Working Process
YouTeam provides number of services that eliminate risk for offshore software development after the work starts. We offer code escrow to make sure that all IP is transferred in due course. All payments go through the platform, but they are only released to the outsourcing software vendor after the work is accepted. If after two weeks you are not satisfied with the quality of work -
you get a 100% refund.
you get a 100% refund.
It's also many, many times quicker
Average time before
Candidates shortlisted
Your team is sourced
Work commences
Traditional way
2 days
6 weeks
8 weeks
YouTeam
15 minutes
24 hours
from 24 hours
SPECIALISTS AVAILABLE
TO START WITHIN 2 WEEKS:
Not sure what team would be best for your project?
Our team advisors are here to help